BLOOMINGTON — Cheryl Lyn (Chase) Jones, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 4 PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10-12 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. A private burial will take place later at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Kenney.

Cheryl was born February 2, 1948 at her grandparents' house in Kenney, IL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou (Scott) Chase as well as one sister Leslie Cundiff and two brothers-in-law Jerry Defebaugh and Jim Cundiff.

She is survived by one son Matt (Jen) Jones of Normal; and their children Taylor and Ethan; one stepson, Todd (Michelle) Jones of Pell City, AL: and their children Alex and Abby; two sisters: Rhonda Defebaugh of Clinton and Judy (Joe) Barry of Zanesville, OH.