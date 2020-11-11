BLOOMINGTON -

Cheryl Lynn Henry, 68, of Bloomington, passed away 12:30 a.m. on November 9, 2020 at her home.

A public visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Due to COVID restrictions, a small private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Cheryl was born on July 13, 1952 in Birmingham, AL, a daughter to Percy and Addie Mae (Lewis) Brown-Johnson. She married Curtis Henry on April 11, 1974 in Bloomington, he survives. Also surviving are her children: Kiasha (Arthur) Henry and Latiya (Victor) Lee, both of Bloomington, Sherry White, Curtis (Mona) Henry Jr., Kevin Henry, and Tony (Beverly) Henry all of Louisiana. Her foster children: Terry Findley, Calvin Findley, and Diamond Ringo; siblings: Pearlene (John) Redd-Pitchford, Willie Brown, and Aaron (Scottie) Johnson; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by her sister-friend, Joyce Curry of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Zachary; brother, Percy and sister, Gloria Jean.