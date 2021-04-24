GIBSON CITY - Chester "Chet" "Grampa" Goodrich, passed away on October 10, 2020, with loving family by his side. A kind, loving soul with a warm and welcoming smile for everyone.
A memorial service is being held on May 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 112 W. 12th St., Gibson City, IL 60936, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. and a light reception at the Church following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gibson Area Hospital Foundation to provide a scholarship in Chester's memory, 430 E. 19th Street, Gibson City, IL, 60936.
