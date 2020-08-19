Chiffon S. Morris

You have permission to edit this article.
NORMAL — Chiffon Shelisa Morris of Normal died Aug. 9, 2020, in Bloomington.

She was born Dec. 4, 1979, in Chicago, and later moved to Normal where she graduated from University High School in 1998. She attended Northern Illinois University and worked for First Student for over 15 years.

She leaves behind her mother, Sheila Morris; father, Robbie Gunn; sister, Robin Gunn; and two sons, Tyler and Kylen.

Her service will be at 9 a.m. Friday at God's Decision Outreach Ministry, 474 Wylie Drive, Normal.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

