NORMAL — Christina "Christine" Ann Erb, 86, of Normal passed away at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal with family by her side.

Christine was born September 18, 1934, in Logansport, IN to Clarence and Jennie Tripp Mehaffie. She married Conrad Erb on June 27, 1954, in Washington Township, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2021. She is also preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Molly Erb; two brothers: David and Mark Mehaffie and one sister, Barbara Mehaffie Baer.

She is survived by her two children: Scott (Debbie) Erb of Springfield, Shannon Conrad of Chicago; two granddaughters: Christina (Kyle) Kiesewetter, Megan (Cory) Rauhaus; two great-grandchildren: Briar Kiesewetter, Sawyer Rauhaus and many nieces and nephews. Christine worked for over fifteen years on the support staff at St. John's Lutheran Church where she was an active member for over 60 years. She then worked over fifteen years at the Garlic Press in Normal. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing Bridge and spending time with the "church ladies." Chris mostly loved spending time with her family and was so very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 2-3:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the church Columbarium.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

