Christina Jamison

SAYBROOK — Christina Jo Jamison, 38, of Saybrook, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Christina was born Nov. 16, 1981, in Gibson City, a daughter of Johnny Earl and Kathryn Jo Gramm Jamison. They survive.
Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Wayne (Beverly) Gramm; aunts, Debra Gramm, Patricia (Eddie) Johnson, Sharie Oakley, Tammy (Brian) Stanley and Barb Nunamaker; uncles, Jeff Gramm and Joseph Jamison.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and uncle, Verl Jamison.
Christina was a special education teacher at Fisher Community Unit School for 13 years. She loved to ghost hunt, fish and go boating.
Christina was a loving daughter, niece, granddaughter and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.
The funeral home requires that all who attend the graveside service wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.