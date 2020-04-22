Christina Jamison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAYBROOK — Christina Jo Jamison, 38, of Saybrook, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Christina was born Nov. 16, 1981, in Gibson City, a daughter of Johnny Earl and Kathryn Jo Gramm Jamison. They survive.

Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Wayne (Beverly) Gramm; aunts, Debra Gramm, Patricia (Eddie) Johnson, Sharie Oakley, Tammy (Brian) Stanley and Barb Nunamaker; uncles, Jeff Gramm and Joseph Jamison.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and uncle, Verl Jamison.

Christina was a special education teacher at Fisher Community Unit School for 13 years. She loved to ghost hunt, fish and go boating.

Christina was a loving daughter, niece, granddaughter and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.

The funeral home requires that all who attend the graveside service wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.

