BATAVIA — Christina Lee Glidden Supple, 67, of Batavia, Illinois died on October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother, Elizabeth, preceded her in death by only 24 days on October 7, 2020.

Christina is survived by her husband, Rory S. Supple; a sister, Jeanne Glidden Prickett (Hugh); brother, David Glidden (Beate); nephew, Nathaniel Glidden (Katie); niece, Chesran Glidden; sister-in-law, Margaret Supple; sister-in-law, Sandy Supple; brother-in-law, Steve Supple (Judy); brother-in-law Kevin Supple (Sunny).

Christina was a graduate of Bloomington High School and Illinois State University, and held bachelor's degrees from Illinois State University. Brilliant and talented, she worked for many years in the publishing industry as a production manager, producing primarily trade periodicals and religious literature, negotiating and working with publishing houses in the United States and around the world.

No service is planned at this time. Interment will be in Lodi, Wisconsin, joining her parents and maternal grandparents. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Tim. 4:7).

Moss Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, for additional information please call (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.