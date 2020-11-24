Christina Maria Morkin

In 1988, Christy graduated from Augustana College just a year behind her husband, Mike, with majors in both Sociology and Political Science. After undergrad, Christy continued her education at the University of Illinois to obtain her masters degree in Higher Education Administration in 1991. She went on to work at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy as a Development Officer, supporting programs with Maya Angelou, Edward Teller, James Lovell, and Rosa Parks.

She loved her parents, her parish community, her kids' friends and their families, the LaGrange area community and her amazing and supportive friends. Above all other admirations she had with the world, and she found so many, she treasured her family the most. She taught her five children the importance of community, service, and treating every person with respect, humanity, and, above all, kindness. She enlightened them never to count another person's blessings but always to be content with their own. She shared her strong faith with them in bedtime prayer, dinner conversation, and the fortitude of her continuous optimism in her belief and trust in the Catholic Church and God's plan. Christy was enthralled by her children's successes and smiled infinitely through every nerve-racking inning pitched, lengthy dance recital, drawn-out soccer tournament, unviewable cross-country race, and mis-sung songs at voice recitals. Before her passing, Christy reminded her family that they were her life's work.