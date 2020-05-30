× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLFAX — Christina (Tina) Marie Weber-Rodriguez, 41, of Colfax, died Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at her home after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Tina was born Sept. 9, 1978 in Normal, to Mary Theresa Weber of Lexington. She is survived by her son, Logan; sister, Tonya Weber, Normal; brothers, Zach (Shawna) Weber, Bloomington; Jed Hardt and Jonas Hardt, both of El Paso; as well as her nephews, Jack Weber and Declan Fuller, and nieces, Lucy Weber and Ava Koets.

She was preceded in death by her fellow cancer warrior and beloved husband, Daniel Rodriguez.

Tina graduated from ISU with a B.S. in Criminal Justice and soon after began her career as a 911 dispatcher in Livingston County. Twice named Dispatcher of the Year, she received several commendations for going above and beyond the call of duty and was the voice of calm and reason for so many people in need on the other end of the line. She continued to work through chemo and radiation while also caring for her son and terminally ill husband because she believed what she did made a difference to her community.