COLFAX — Christina (Tina) Marie Weber-Rodriguez, 41, of Colfax, died Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at her home after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.
Tina was born Sept. 9, 1978 in Normal, to Mary Theresa Weber of Lexington. She is survived by her son, Logan; sister, Tonya Weber, Normal; brothers, Zach (Shawna) Weber, Bloomington; Jed Hardt and Jonas Hardt, both of El Paso; as well as her nephews, Jack Weber and Declan Fuller, and nieces, Lucy Weber and Ava Koets.
She was preceded in death by her fellow cancer warrior and beloved husband, Daniel Rodriguez.
Tina graduated from ISU with a B.S. in Criminal Justice and soon after began her career as a 911 dispatcher in Livingston County. Twice named Dispatcher of the Year, she received several commendations for going above and beyond the call of duty and was the voice of calm and reason for so many people in need on the other end of the line. She continued to work through chemo and radiation while also caring for her son and terminally ill husband because she believed what she did made a difference to her community.
After receiving the news that her cancer was no longer responding to treatment, Dispatcher 209 decided to hang up her headset and was officially 10-42 on April 30, 2020. The following weekend she became ill and spent the next few weeks at Barnes Jewish Hospital participating in a clinical trial until, after two years of fighting for her life, she knew it was time to rest. Tina died at home, surrounded by people who love her, and she did it with grace, and with strength, and with dignity. May we all make it our mission to honor her by being brave as she was brave and graceful as she was graceful. How lucky we all have been to have known this remarkable woman.
Services for Tina and Danny will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her son c/o People’s State Bank of Colfax.
