DANVERS — Christine R. Scott, 78, of Danvers, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Normal, Illinois.

Christine was born September 5, 1942, the daughter of John and Ruth (Martin) Lilienthal. She married Charles Scott on November 28, 1959 in Danvers, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving are four children: David Scott of Danvers, Rebecca (George) King of Bloomington, Terry Scott of Canton and Greg (Cynthia) Scott of Danvers; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: John (Dorothy) Lilienthal of Bloomington and Rick (Karen) Lilienthal of Downs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters and one grandson.

Christine was a waitress for many years, working at Bob Knapps and retiring from Denny's Restaurant.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.

