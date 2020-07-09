Christine S. Kubiak

BLOOMINGTON — Christine Sterner Kubiak, 69, died Tuesday (July 7, 2020) peacefully in her home surrounded by her family in Bloomington, after a three-year battle with ALS (Bulbar).
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington. Ashes will be interred at a later date in the family plot at the Watsontown, Pennsylvania, cemetery.
She was born June 4, 1951, in Danville, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Charlotte and George Sterner of Dewart, Pennsylvania, who preceded her in death.
She attended Maryville College, Tennessee (BA), University of Tennessee (MLS) and Carnegie Mellon University (masters of musicology). She pursued a career in librarianship at Milner Library, Illinois State University, as a beloved music, theater and communications librarian and head of the Learning Resources Center until her retirement in 2011.
Christine married Matthew Kubiak on Sept. 9, 1984. They have one son, Andrew, and one daughter, Caroline.
She never let her ALS diagnosis stop her from living life to the fullest. She was a devoted concert, museum, cathedral and opera enthusiast; avid reader, piano player and traveler. She showered anyone who crossed her path with kindness, love and acceptance. She will be remembered as a thoughtful and compassionate soul.
She is survived by her husband and children, two sisters, a niece and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chicago chapter of the ALS association and Planned Parenthood.
Condolences and memories may be left for family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
