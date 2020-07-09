Christine S. Kubiak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Christine Sterner Kubiak, 69, died Tuesday (July 7, 2020) peacefully in her home surrounded by her family in Bloomington, after a three-year battle with ALS (Bulbar).

Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington. Ashes will be interred at a later date in the family plot at the Watsontown, Pennsylvania, cemetery.

She was born June 4, 1951, in Danville, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Charlotte and George Sterner of Dewart, Pennsylvania, who preceded her in death.

She attended Maryville College, Tennessee (BA), University of Tennessee (MLS) and Carnegie Mellon University (masters of musicology). She pursued a career in librarianship at Milner Library, Illinois State University, as a beloved music, theater and communications librarian and head of the Learning Resources Center until her retirement in 2011.

Christine married Matthew Kubiak on Sept. 9, 1984. They have one son, Andrew, and one daughter, Caroline.