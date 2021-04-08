PONTIAC — Christine Susann Coriell, 69, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11:25 a.m. at her home.

Services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. A private family burial will be held at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Chris was born December 28, 1951, in Beardstown, IL to Glenn and Iva (Large) Stock. Iva survives in Beardstown, IL. She married Gene Coriell on May 18, 1985. He survives in Pontiac, IL.

She is survived by her children: Gabriel (Jessica Paulson) Vincent of Pontiac, IL, Liz (Doug Masching) Vincent of Pontiac, IL, Kathy McLean of Pontiac, IL, Victoria (Charlie) Gaytan of Chandler, AZ, and Pam (Andrew) Shaw of Skelmorlie, Scotland; grandchildren: Charles (Kayla) Gaytan, Danny Gaytan, Max McLean, Mazzy Vincent, Jude Vincent, James Shaw, and David Shaw; brothers: Doug Stock, Aaron (Janelle) Stock, and Jon (Becky) Stock; sister, Debra (Robin) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.