PONTIAC — Christine Susann Coriell, 69, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11:25 a.m. at her home.
Services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. A private family burial will be held at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Chris was born December 28, 1951, in Beardstown, IL to Glenn and Iva (Large) Stock. Iva survives in Beardstown, IL. She married Gene Coriell on May 18, 1985. He survives in Pontiac, IL.
She is survived by her children: Gabriel (Jessica Paulson) Vincent of Pontiac, IL, Liz (Doug Masching) Vincent of Pontiac, IL, Kathy McLean of Pontiac, IL, Victoria (Charlie) Gaytan of Chandler, AZ, and Pam (Andrew) Shaw of Skelmorlie, Scotland; grandchildren: Charles (Kayla) Gaytan, Danny Gaytan, Max McLean, Mazzy Vincent, Jude Vincent, James Shaw, and David Shaw; brothers: Doug Stock, Aaron (Janelle) Stock, and Jon (Becky) Stock; sister, Debra (Robin) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Jan Hackman; nephew, Andrew Stock; brother-in-law, Jim Coriell; and mother-in-law, Berniece Coriell.
Chris graduated from Beardstown High School in Beardstown, IL. Chris started her career in ad sales for The Daily Leader and the Pantagraph before becoming owner of The Corner Junction and Variety Liquors in Pontiac. She retired April 26, 2004.
Chris was a member of First Lutheran Church in Pontiac, IL. She was active in knitting circles with the church, knitting dozens of prayer shawls for residents throughout the area. She also worked with the New-Tom Snow Fleas in Lake Tomahawk, WI doing fundraising activities for children's education in snowmobiles and winter activities. Chris also volunteered with the World Musky Hunt in Minocqua, WI.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 311 W. Grove Street, Pontiac, IL 61764.
