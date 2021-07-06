CLINTON — Christopher A. Buraglio, 34 of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:13 AM July 4, 2021 at his family home in Clinton, IL.

Christopher was born January 18, 1987 in Clinton, IL the son of Dennis and Jean (Larkin) Buraglio.

Survivors include his parents, Dennis and Jean Buraglio, Clinton, IL; brothers: Nicholas (Rebecca) Buraglio, Savoy, IL and Michael (Ela) Buraglio, O'Fallon, IL; two nephews, Luke Buraglio and Zach Buraglio; niece, Aya Sophia Buraglio; special aunt, Susie Alexander, Clinton, IL; special grandma, Wilma Buraglio, Clinton, IL; and favorite dog, Sam.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sero Buraglio, and grandparents, Thomas and Clara Larkin.

Christopher attended Richland Community College for computer technology and obtained his CNA certification. He went on to work as a CNA in several nursing homes. He enjoyed helping people. His specialty was figuring out family and friend's technology issues. Christopher loved his family and spending time at home with them, especially being with his grandma doing yard work. Christopher was a history buff, who enjoyed sharing his interest and great knowledge of WWII with others.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the OSF Hospice Nurses and his CNA caretaker, Brad.

