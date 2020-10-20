EUREKA — Christopher Gilbert Keefe, 54, of Eureka, died at 8:02 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Christopher was born June 19, 1966 in Chattanooga, TN to Thomas and Carolyn "Becky" Crabbe Keefe.

Survivors include son, Michael Keefe, and daughter, Amanda Keefe, both of Idaho; parents, Thomas and Becky Keefe of Eureka; two brothers: William David (Christina) Keefe of Byron, and Michael (Michelle) Keefe of Machesney; and one grandson, Weston Keefe.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one sister, Laura Keefe.

Christopher worked as a clerk at the Pro Shop for Quail Meadows Golf Course in Washington. He loved golfing.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.