Christopher Robert Tallon
Christopher Robert Tallon

Christopher Tallon

DOWNS - Christopher Robert Tallon was born on November 4th, 1985 in Clarinda, IA to Tim and Debbie (Land) Tallon. He was 34 years old.

Christopher loved hunting, fishing, farming, and anything that involved the outdoors. He also loved tinkering in the shed and helping his brother Shawn work on his stock car. Christopher was quick-witted and had an ornery personality. Those that knew Christopher knew he was vocal and opinionated about his faith and passions in life. His legacy will be carried on by his family and especially his two boys.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Marge Land and his paternal grandfather, Robert Tallon. He is survived by his parents Tim and Debbie (Land) Tallon, his grandmother, Sharon Tallon, his siblings Stephanie (Brian) Nettleton, Shawn (Jennifer) Diggs, Chelsie (Steffon) Schulz, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his boys Aydan Robert and Colton Christopher Tallon and their mother Codi Tallon.

If desired, condolences can be sent to Tim and Debbie Tallon at 6239 N. 1900 East Rd., Bloomington, IL 61705.

