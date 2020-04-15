Christopher Shields

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Christopher J. Shields, 24, of Normal, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at his home.

A private family service will be held. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to the family.

Christopher was born on July 31, 1995, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his parents, Christiana and Thomas Shields, Normal; brothers, Josh (Chrissy) Shields, Bloomington, and Mathew (Gabi) Hernandez, Normal; sister, Teah Hernandez, Normal; paternal grandmother, Debra Shields, Bloomington; sister-in-law, Tristen Fluty, Bloomington; nephew, Alex; niece, Tori; best friend, Justin Nelson, Towanda; Orlando Hernandez, Bloomington, who played a large role in his upbringing; Aingel Fellwock, who holds a special place in his heart; and several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Fluty; maternal-grandmother, Sandra Donley; and grandfathers, Thomas Shields Sr. and Ron Fluty.

Christopher was an avid gamer and loved collecting antique game systems. He loved every type of music; he considered himself an old soul with some of the music he likes.