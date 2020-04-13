Christopher Siegmund

He was proud of the work he did for the pharma industry and held multiple positions with Pfizer over the years in Manhattan; Philadelphia; Dublin, Ireland; Strangnas, Sweden; and McPherson, Kan.

He was an operations manufacturing lead in the largest Pfizer biopharmaceutical plant in Dublin, Ireland. Chris moved from there to become the site leader of Pfizer operations in Strangnas, Sweden, and relocated in late 2017 to Wichita, Kan., where he headed up the contract manufacturing operations in Pfizer, McPherson, Kan. His early career was with Amgen, California, as a global operations leader. Chris enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people. His charisma, kindness and quick smile ensured he made a lot of friends along his journey. Chris loved animals especially his greyhound dogs, and his German shepherds, Lars and Loki.