March 29, 1968 - April 28, 2023

NORMAL — Christopher "Chris" Wayne Workman, 55, passed away on April 28, 2023, at his home in Normal, with family at his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

He was born in Bloomington, IL, on March 29, 1968, to Richard Wayne Workman and Janice Faye (McKown) Workman. He was predeceased by his father, Richard.

Surviving are his mother, Janice, of Normal; sister, Diana (Jim) Barton, Pekin; brother, Ward (Julie) Workman, Normal. Chris is also survived by five loving nieces and nephews: Will (Courtney) Moore, El Paso, IL, Katie (Darien) Fields, Pensacola, FL, Geoff Barton, Pekin, IL, Libby Workman, Urbana, IL, and Connor Workman, Normal.

Chris obtained his Bachelor of Social Work from Illinois State University and his Master of Social Work from the University of Chicago.

Besides being an avid sci-fi fan, Chris had a passion to assist someone in their time of need which was evident in the professional positions that he's held throughout his career. Chris was associated with Project Oz with the establishment of Operation Snowball in McLean County, performing duties on the Board of Directors. He was also involved in the Illinois Teen Institute (now known as Cebrin Goodman Teen Institute). He worked in Kentucky as a university contractor to DCFS, followed by working in the Director's office of DCFS and then as a Manager of Health Care Access for the state. The Commonwealth of Kentucky bestowed upon him the title of a Kentucky Colonel.

More recently, he was the CEO of PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington, IL, where he oversaw the expansion of crisis services in partnership with the state of Illinois to include the hiring of over 100 staff.

Chris will be remembered by his family as a caring son, brother and uncle who was beloved for rescuing his nieces and nephews from family dinners by taking them to the movies and playing arcade games for hours and hours, and for the companionship he provided to his mom after his father passed away. We will miss him always and remember him with love.

Memorials may be made to PATH Crisis Center or to the American Cancer Society.

