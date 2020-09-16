Ciara L. Mosely

She is survived by her loving parents, Donald “Chip” (Rosalind) Mosely II, Bloomington, and Latrece (John Rawley) Curry, Lebanon and Greensburg, Kentucky; siblings, Brein Mosely, Urbana; Deonté Mosely, Bloomington; her stepbrother, Quinton Curry, Hartford, Connecticut; her stepsisters, Sharhonda Hardin, Decatur, and Tanisha Brady, Bloomington; her grandparents, Cheryl Mosely, Kankakee, and Alfred and Thelma Ellis, Bloomington; great-grandparents, Ruth Parker, Kankakee; Willy Earl (Slim) Ellis, Louise, Mississippi; and Adlean Hamblin, Louise, Mississippi; her uncle, Marquis (Stacy) Mosely, Katy, Texas; her cousins, Jerrod Parker, River Falls, Wisconsin; Brandon Mosely, Wheaton; Dominic Mosely, Katy, Texas; and Jacquelyn Mosely, Katy, Texas; her honorary grandparents, James and Brenda Joyner, Bloomington; her honorary uncle, Kareem (Rajneeta) Smith, Anaheim Hills, California; and a host of great uncles and aunts, and cousins on both sides; and her best friend, Hailey Eddington, Bloomington.

Ciara was the definition of a free spirit. She was a sensitive soul and accepted and loved everyone for who they were, no matter their background. She loved her family and friends endlessly and made sure they knew it. A compassionate heart, a warm spirit, a loving touch, and a breathless smile were all qualities she possessed. She was never short of compliments and always reminded you of your own best qualities. She had a breadth of potential but often relied on her God-given abilities, something that many who knew her had chastised her about. Nevertheless, she was always appreciative, did not take life for granted, and said thank you for everything she received. With heavy hearts, fun memories and good times, we are forever grateful: our daughter, our sister, our grand and great-granddaughter, our friend.