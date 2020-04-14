Cinda Pulliam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — Cinda J. Pulliam, 54, of Clinton, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at her mother's home in Emington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Cinda was born April 22, 1965, in Bloomington, to Bob W. and Cheri M. Donley Harvey. She married Roy Pulliam Jr. on June 22, 1987; he preceded her in death.

Surviving are her mother, Cheri Harvey, Emington; mother- and father-in-law, Carol Joy and Roy Pulliam Sr.; brothers-in-law, Allen, Joseph (Bobby Jo) and James (Kelly) Pulliam; sisters-in-law, Mary Tiras and Penny (John) Pond; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who she was very close to.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father, Bob Harvey.

Cinda was a 1983 graduate of Bloomington High School. She enjoyed a close relationship with her family and in-laws, especially Mimi and Pops. Cinda was an avid animal lover, especially her two cats, Hidey and Lucy. She enjoyed keeping up with her favorite soap operas with her friend of many years, Bobbi Pridemore.