NORMAL — Clara C. Miller, 92, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born October 31, 1928 in Tell City, IN, a daughter of Leo and Pearl Schierholzer Harpenau.

Surviving are three children, Susan Miller of Normal, Frank (Wendy) Miller of Ft. Wayne, IN and Roger (Julie) Miller of Lexington, KY; five grandchildren: Andrew (Nicole) Hyslop of Davis, CA, Amy (Paul) Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN, Justin (Courtney Lee) Miller of Normal, Allison (Wes Adams) Miller of Nashville, TN and Shelby Miller of Lexington, KY; three great-grandchildren: Audrey and Bennett Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN and August Hyslop of Davis, CA; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Harpenau of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Lloyd and Henry; a sister, Mary Jane; and one sister in infancy.