BLOOMINGTON — Clara Marie Fry passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Martin Health Center. Her family is very grateful for the loving and competent care she received from the MHC and Carle Clinic Hospice staff.

She was born January 23, 1922 in Woodford County, Illinois. Her parents were Guy Albert and Verna Mae (Stutzman) Myers. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Elmo and Glen.

Clara Marie married Robert Elnor Fry on October 23, 1942 in the Mennonite Church in Carlock which was built on land donated by her grandfather, Christian Myers, in 1915. They were married 67 years when Bob died in 2009.

Clara Marie is survived by two sons: Thomas (Anitra) of Bloomington and George (Nancy) of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren: Amy (Ron) Davis, Kristin (Jason) Paul, Erin (Chris) Lerner, Caitlin (Tim) Stroud, Robert (Stacy) Fry; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was very fond of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews from the Myers and Fry families.