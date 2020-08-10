× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Clarence W. Thorpe, 95, passed away at the Martin Health Center in Bloomington, Illinois on Aug. 7, 2020.

Clarence was born on Sept. 9, 1924 at the Waterman Hospital to Harvey and Alice Thorpe. He lived in Waterman up until one year ago when he moved to Bloomington. He graduated from Waterman High School in 1942 and started farming the family farm. In 1955 he married Norma Vesta in DeKalb, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2015.

Surviving are four children, Linda (Andy) Ehrhart from Waterman, Roger (Ida) Thorpe from DeKalb, Karol (Jeff) Adams from Bloomington, Mary (Carl) Neubauer from Downs; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Clarence was a member of the Waterman United Methodist church, serving as a board member and a volunteer taking care of the pipe organ. He was also a member of the Waterman Masonic Lodge and DeKalb County Farm Bureau.

His love for his wife and family showed in everything he did. He was proud to be a farmer and enjoyed drives in the country to see the crops.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Rev. Jake Cho of the Waterman United Methodist Church officiating.