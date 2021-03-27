Clarence "Warren" Cumpston

When Warren was 8 years old when his Father died. His mother, with her seven children, left the farm life and moved into the town of Anchor. He grew up in the 1930's during the Great Depression. After graduating from high school in 1939, he spent time in northern Wisconsin with the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was one of the earliest New Deal programs. He enlisted in the Army and served as a "combat" soldier. He served his country with distinction in both World War II and in the Korean War. He served in WWII from October 1942 through November 1945 in the South Pacific, including New Guinea, and Luzon in the Philippines with the 33rd Infantry Division, 136 Regiment, 1st Battalion, Company A. After his discharge, he joined the Army Reserve Corp. and was called back to active duty five years later. Facing combat once again, he spent 1950 and 1951 in Korea which was called the "The Coldest Winter" by Author David Halberstam. During the Korean War, he was with the 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regiment, 2nd Battalion, Company F. During his time in the military he earned many medals and commendations. The three most cherished were: Combat Infantry Badge, three Bronze Stars for heroism in action against the enemy; and the Purple Heart. Warren was a Platoon Sergeant with the rank of Sergeant First Class.