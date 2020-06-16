Claude W. Meadows

He retired in March 2011, after 41 years, as an assistant vice president of the Creative Services department. Corky enjoyed working with people throughout the organization, serving as a mentor and collaborator to help others reach their goals and also making lifelong friends. Most of all, he was incredibly proud and grateful for his years working in the Creative Services department with such a wide-range of truly talented individuals. One of his many accomplishments in Creative Services was when his team, and he as executive producer, were awarded a Chicago Midwest Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Informational Programming of a single public affairs program in 2001.