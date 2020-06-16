Claude W. Meadows

NIXA, Mo. — Claude Wayne “Corky” Meadows, 71, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (June 13, 2020) at his home in Nixa, Mo.
He was born July 17, 1948, in Ripley, W.Va., to Claude and Lillie Meadows. Corky is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Michele; his two sons, John (Stephanie) Meadows, Kirkwood, Mo., and Christopher (Andrea) Meadows, McKinney, Texas, from his previous wife, Karen Schwaab; stepchildren, Chris (Anastasia) Stoops, Mahomet, and Brandy (Dan) Miklusicak, Bloomington; grandchildren, Olivia and Cooper Meadows, Connor Meadows, Yeva and Ivan Stoops, and Julia Miklusicak. He is also survived by his nephews and niece, David Skeen (Diana), Stafford, Va.; Doug Skeen (Pam), Evans, W.Va.; Danny Skeen, Ripley, W.Va.; and Donna Kay Skeen, Ripley, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older siblings, Mary Louise Skeen and Bud Meadows.
Corky graduated from Ripley High School, West Virginia, in 1966, and has loving memories of the years there as well as the reunions later. He graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., in 1970, with a bachelor of business administration. Upon graduation, Corky started his lifelong career with State Farm Insurance Co. in Frederick, Md., as an administrative and technical trainee for the Fire Company. Later he transferred to the corporate office in Bloomington, where he made contributions across the company including Accounting, Learning and Development, Human Resources and Creative Services.
He retired in March 2011, after 41 years, as an assistant vice president of the Creative Services department. Corky enjoyed working with people throughout the organization, serving as a mentor and collaborator to help others reach their goals and also making lifelong friends. Most of all, he was incredibly proud and grateful for his years working in the Creative Services department with such a wide-range of truly talented individuals. One of his many accomplishments in Creative Services was when his team, and he as executive producer, were awarded a Chicago Midwest Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Informational Programming of a single public affairs program in 2001.
He thoroughly enjoyed time with his children, stepchildren and grandchildren. He will always be remembered and forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to rescueonespringfield.com (non-profit to rescue and help animals) or leastofthesefoodpantry.org (provides food for those in need in Christian County).
Private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Mo.
Condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.