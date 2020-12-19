NORMAL - Claudene Joy Deterding, 89 of Normal, Illinois, passed away at 8:57 pm Thursday December 17, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

Claudene was born December 11, 1931 in Gridley, Illinois, the daughter of Alvin J. and Lorene J. (Shoemaker) McClure. She married William Dunlap "Bill" Deterding on January 15, 1950 in Danvers, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2018.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her four daughters: Jolene (Michael) Graning, Teri (Jeff) Grampp, Jody (Warren) Elgin and Becky (Greg) Yoder; 10 grandchildren: Brooke Graning, Blaire (Jason) Jones, Brett (Wendy) Cottone Kyle (Kristine) Cottone, Rachel (John) Cargill, Austin (Holly) Elgin, Aaron (Kelly) Elgin, Melissa Poynter, Joshua (Jill) Yoder and Samantha Yoder; 17 great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, a great-grandson, five brothers and three sisters.

There will be a private family graveside inurnment at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers is in charge of arrangements.