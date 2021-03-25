HEYWORTH — Claudia Diane Kaufman, 74, of Heyworth passed away peacefully at home Wednesday March 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday March 27, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Clinton, IL.

Claudia was born January 22, 1947 in Clinton, IL a daughter of John and Ina Martha (Lambert) Miller. She married Earl W. Kaufman November 6, 1977 in Tulsa, OK. He survives.

Surviving are daughters: Brenda (Randy) Hembra and Stephanie Kaufman both of Heyworth; grandsons: Zachary, Trevor, Chance, Hunter, and granddaughter Haley; two great grandchildren; brother Larry (April) Miller – Florida.

She was preceded in death by one son Aric Kaufman.

Claudia was a Mary Kay consultant for 20 plus years. She loved to sew, be out in the yard tending to her flower beds, helping on the farm driving combine, and bailing hay. Claudia loved most being a housewife and taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.