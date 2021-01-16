BLOOMINGTON — Claudine Hickman of Bloomington, IL passed away at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Heritage Health, Normal, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Claudine was born June 16, 1935 in Dewitt, IL the daughter of Carl Leon and Erma Pauline Watt Kirk. She first married Preston King on August 6, 1960 and later married Richard Hickman on November 6, 1998. He died in May of 2012.

Surviving are her three children: Dorita (Dan) Thompson of El Paso, Dennis (Debbie) King of Chattanooga, TN, and Doug (Sue) King of Blissfield, MI; one daughter-in-law, Michelle King of Bloomington; a special friend, Gene Hilger of Bloomington; one sister, Shirley Noe of Bellflower, and one brother,, Gary Kirk of Tennessee; she has twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son David King, one sister Betty Hansen, and one brother Kenneth Kirk.

Claudine had worked at various jobs as a waitress, a clerk at Jewels, and for Denny's Donut Shop.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.