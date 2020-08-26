Clemence O. Gangler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Clemence O. “Clem” Gangler, 85, of Normal, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. There will be visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the memorial home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday in Fondulac Township Cemetery, East Peoria. Pastor Mike Baker will be officiating.

Clem was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Chicago, to Clemence Sr. and Josephine Bloom Gangler. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Swanson Gangler; a son, Philip (Glenda) Gangler; and daughter, Christine (Brent) Siebring; a brother, Daniel (Enid) Gangler, Clermont, Indiana; a sister, Natalie (Joe) Hodge, Colorado Springs, Colorado; a grandson, Derek Siebring; and two stepgrandsons, Kyle and Jeremy Bassett. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.