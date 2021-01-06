SPRING HILL, Florida — Clement Morris Gibbens, age 75, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on December 31, 2020 at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida. A family graveside military service will be held on January 22, 2021 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

He was born December 26, 1945 in Bloomington, IL the youngest son of Clinton S. and Ethel Mae Gibbens who preceded him in death along with his brothers: Donald Gibbens, Milford Gibbens and Franklin Gibbens.

Clem is survived by his loving wife, Judy; brother, Clifton (Loretta) Gibbens; son, Craig (Sarah) Gibbens and their children: Rosalie, Juliette, and Vivian; daughter, Lana Gibbens and her children: Dakota (Michael) Dorsett, Eliza, and Owen; daughter, Ashley Gibbens and son, Clinton (C.J.) Gibbens. He is also survived by his wife's children: Michael (Heidi) Johnson, Michelle (Tony) Johncola and their children: Anthony and Amelia, Christopher (Kerrie) Johnson and his children: Ashley, Raelyn, and Stevie.

Clem graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. He served in the United States Army from 1968 - 1972. He worked in the Computer System business most of his career.

He also was the owner and operator of Clem Kettle Corn in Wesley Chapel, FL. He enjoyed golfing, playing Ping Pong, auto racing, playing piano, sailing, singing Karaoke, attending sporting events and spending time with family and friends.