Cleo Phillips

LeROY — Cleo Patrick Phillips, 89, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Welbrook Assisted Living, Bloomington.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Frankeberger Cemetery, rural Ellsworth. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is assisting in arrangements.

Cleo was born July 28, 1930, in Ellsworth, to Lee and Mae Spencer Phillips, one of 10 children. Her parents and all her brothers and sisters have preceded her in death.

Surviving are nephew, Jim (Marsha) Nalley; great-nephews, Bryan (Joan) Nalley, Jason (Teresa) Nalley and Cody (Kiley Riddle) Richards; great-great-nephews, Matthew and Adam Nalley; great-great-nieces, Lucy, Becca and Kathy Nalley; many more nephews and nieces.

Cleo was always a very sweet person and compassionate to everyone she met. She worked all her life with her two brothers, Chester and George, on the family farm. She loved animals and tending to her flowers.

Jim and Marsha would like to personally thank the staff, nurses, and management of Welbrook for their excellent care and compassion shown toward Aunt Cleo.

Masks are required for all attending the service, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

