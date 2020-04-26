× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEROY — Cleo Phillips, 89, passed away April 23, 2020 at Welbrook Assisted Living, Bloomington.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Frankeberger Cemetery, Ellsworth. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is assisting with arrangements.

Cleo was born July 28, 1930 in Ellsworth, to Lea and Mae Spencer Phillips, one of 10 children. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death.

Surviving are local nephews, Jim (Marsha) Nally, Gary (Anita) LaMonte, and Phillis Follis; and many other nieces and nephews.

Cleo was always a very sweet person and compassionate to everyone she met. She worked all her life with her two brothers, Chester and George, on the family farm. She loved animals and tending to her flowers. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and management of Welbrook for their excellent care and compassion shown toward Aunt Cleo.

Masks are required for all attending the service, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

