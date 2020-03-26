BLOOMINGTON — Cleo Patricia Tuttle, 80, of Bloomington, passed away March 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family.

She was born March 16, 1940, in Bloomington, to William Franklin and Mildred Evelynn Lynard Crook. She married Donald Tuttle; he preceded her in death.

Cleo is survived by her daughter, Laura Benander; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Rhonda Schroeder; son, Jesse Tuttle; grandson, Nicholas Tuttle; and several siblings.

She loved spending time with her family and making sure everyone was taken care of. She gave everything she had to everyone else. She provided a great home environment for everyone. She loved watching movies. The family would like to thank family friend Mike King for helping with the care of Cleo.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal's Family Fundraiser which can be found on Becca Tuttle's Facebook page, to help the family with funeral expenses.

To plant a tree in memory of Cleo Tuttle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.