Clifford Jacobsen

SADIEVILLE, Ky. — Clifford David "Cliff" Jacobsen, 87, of Sadieville, Ky., transitioned from this life on April 5, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Cliff was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, James and Asta Jacobsen, and brother, Peter Jacobsen.

Surviving are his two children, his daughter, Missy (Jairon) Jacobsen Wills, Bloomington; his favorite son, Eric Jacobsen, Sadieville, Ky.; and granddaughters, Claire Wills, Dallas, Texas, and Olivia Wills, Lexington, Ky.

Success is nothing more than living your life according to your own truth and on your own terms, which is what Cliff did. You taught us to be courageous, confident and independent just like you. Words cannot express how much we will miss you, Dad, Cliffy, Jake.

A memorial service and celebration of Cliff’s life will be at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center, 1700 W. Van Buren St., Suite 250, Chicago, IL 60612, or visit www.rush.edu/giveonline.

