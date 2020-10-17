SECOR — Clifford K. Seggerman, 90, of Secor, IL passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso.

He was born on July 16, 1930 in Secor, IL a son of Henry and Etta Dirks Seggerman. He married Janet Lowder, the love of his life for over 64 years, on January 18, 1958 in Secor, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include two daughters, Teresa (Robert) Meginnes of Secor; Lori Ballard of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Quinn (Patrick) Mullin; Nathan (Amanda Paul) Meginnes; Emily (Craig) Griswold; Nicholas Ballard; Dacia Melton; six great grandchildren, Avery Mullin; Penelope Mullin; Lincoln Griswold; Sierra Ballard; Marti Ballard; Rian Patton, who knew him as their beloved "Poppy."

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ronald Seggerman; two brothers and three sisters.

Clifford served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Caterpillar as a machinist. He also was a rural mail carrier in Secor and Roanoke.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor and held many titles at church. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Secor for many years and was a member of the Secor Sportsman's Club.