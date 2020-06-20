MCCLEAN -- Clint L. Valentine, 55, of McLean, passed away at 10:52 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
A short service and prayers will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mt Hope Community Hall, 104 N. Clinton Street, McLean, IL 61754. The family will receive friends and family after the service until 2 p.m., food will be provided. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
He was born February 23, 1965 in Bloomington, son of James Lewis and Linda Kay Purlee Valentine. He married Teresa A. Cole in 2006.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa, McLean; his children, Gabriel Rever and Chasity Cole and two grandchildren, Wyatt & Aliyah Henderson, all of McLean. Clint also leaves behind his Furman family in Virginia and his favorite four-legged companion, his dog, Dash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one uncle, Steve Furman.
Clint was a United States Army veteran, where he served from August 24, 1983 to August 24, 1989.
Clint worked as a robot programmer and welder for General Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
