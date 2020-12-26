GIBSON CITY - Clyde A. McRae, 78, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral services for Clyde will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. the day of the service. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Gibson City or to the Gibson Area Hospital.

Clyde was born October 29, 1942 in Bloomington a son of Carl and Thelma Cope McRae. He married Mary Alice Reynolds on August 30, 1964 in Gibson City they have been married fifty-six years. Mary Alice survives in Gibson City. Also surviving are their three children: Terry (Teressa) McRae of Gibson City, Sherri (Kurt) Armstrong of Minooka and Vicki Shields of Herscher; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Zimmerman of Saybrook; and a brother, Russell McRae of Duncan, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews and his loyal fur baby, Maggie. He was preceded in death by his parents and step father Wayne Binion.