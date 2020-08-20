× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACKINAW — Clyde J. Martin, 97, of Mackinaw, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Hopedale Nursing Home.

Clyde was born Feb. 21, 1923, in Danvers, to Orva Clyde and Mary Alice Hargitt Martin. He married Ethelene I. Hasty Jan. 11, 1945.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 75 years, Ethelene; one daughter, Susan (Dale) Zierten, Racine, Wisconsin; four sons, Larry (Patricia) Martin, Woodstock; Bob (Donna) Martin, Ballwin, Missouri; Dan (Janet) Martin, Morton; Tom (Colleen ) Martin, Farmington; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Clyde graduated from Danvers High School in 1942. He participated in the U.S. Civilian Conservation Corps. The money he earned there he sent home to financially help his mother. He completed his senior year of high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He became a second lieutenant and navigator in the 8th Air Force 452 bomb group. During the war, his B17 was shot down over the Netherlands in 1944. He was MIA for six months, while the Dutch underground helped him return to England. Clyde continued his fond feelings for the Dutch people by always having a small windmill in his flower garden. He was discharged in 1945.