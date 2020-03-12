Clyde ‘Mick’ Norman Johnston

NORMAL — Mick (Clyde) Norman Johnston, 66, passed away with his children by his side on March 1, 2020.
He was born on May 3, 1953, to Clyde Sylis and Lorreta (Beatty) Johnston in Yakima, Wash. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Kilroy (Mark), Largo, Fla.; Kirk Johnston (Stacey), Clearwater, Fla.; one granddaughter, Kenna Johnston; and one grandson, Johnston, to arrive in June. Nancy Kirk Spangler (Robert) of Dunedin, Fla., is the mother of his children. His sisters, Annette Stephens, Barbara Bales, Joyce Johnston and Kathy Kulus, survive him.
His brother, Kenneth Monroe Johnston, preceded him in death.
Mick grew up in the state of Washington where he loved the beauty of the mountains, boating and fishing the waters for trout and salmon. He lived in Normal most of his life where his children were raised. He was an independent contractor, and would help his friends and neighbors when they called on him to give them a hand.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me.” He is gone, but will never be forgotten.
A time of gathering and celebration of life with some small plates and beverages will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Please join us at 1641 Neva Drive, Largo, Fla., for those who wish to gather in memory of Mick. Please come if you are friends with Kirk or Kelli; we would love to see you and share the day surrounded by friends and loved ones.
Share online a memory, a special story or condolences: veteransfuneralcare.com/obituary/clyde-norman-johnston-mick
