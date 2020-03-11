Clyde Norman "Mick" Johnston

NORMAL — Mick (Clyde) Norman Johnston, 66, passed away with his children by his side on March 1, 2020.

He was born on May 3, 1953, to Clyde Sylis and Lorreta (Beatty) Johnston in Yakima, Wash. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Kilroy (Mark), Largo, Fla.; Kirk Johnston (Stacey), Clearwater, Fla.; one granddaughter, Kenna Johnston; and one grandson, Johnston, to arrive in June. Nancy Kirk Spangler (Robert) of Dunedin, Fla., is the mother of his children. His sisters, Annette Stephens, Barbara Bales, Joyce Johnston and Kathy Kulus, survive him.

His brother, Kenneth Monroe Johnston, preceded him in death.

Mick grew up in the state of Washington where he loved the beauty of the mountains, boating and fishing the waters for trout and salmon. He lived in Normal most of his life where his children were raised. He was an independent contractor, and would help his friends and neighbors when they called on him to give them a hand.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me.” He is gone, but will never be forgotten.