GRIDLEY — Clyde Raymond Kuntz, 90, of Gridley finished his earthly journey and is with his Savior Jesus. He passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 8:15am at his home with his family. He was born on March 2, 1930 in Forrest, IL to Raymond and Lydia Bruellman Kuntz. He married Wilma Marie Luthi on April 17, 1955 in Morris, MN. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2020.
Also surviving are three daughters: Sonia (Tim) Vercler of Lexington, Sara (Steve) Garman of Tremont, Donna Kuntz of Peoria; three sons: Richard (RaeJean) Kuntz of Gridley, Russell (Sherrie) Kuntz of Gridley, and Rollyn (Angie) Kuntz of Chenoa; sister, Lucille Romersberger, brother, Ralph (Marge) Kuntz both of Gridley; brother-in-law, Roy (Shirley) Wyss of Goodfield; 19 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters: Arlene Wyss and Rosella Knapp; brother-in-law, Larry Knapp; brother-in-law, Bill Romersberger; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kuntz.
A public visitation will be held to lovingly remember the life of Clyde and his beloved wife of 65 years, Wilma, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4:00-7:00p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 with visitation from 9:00-10:00a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery with military rites accorded. Church ministers will officiate. Due to COVID, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks required. Services will be live streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clyde attended Freed Country School through the 8th grade. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-1953 and enjoyed Army reunions with his friends. Clyde was a lifelong farmer in Gridley and passed his love of farming on to his children and grandchildren. At the age of 50 Clyde earned his private pilot license and enjoyed taking his wife, children, and grandchildren for airplane rides. Friends and family will miss his sense of humor and storytelling. Clyde was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. The family would like to give special thanks to Terre Whitmer, Wava Kaupp, Alice Steward, and Sharon Rinkenberger for the compassionate care provided to Clyde. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley or to Harvest Call Haiti Water Aid at www.harvestcall.org.
