Clyde Raymond Kuntz

Clyde attended Freed Country School through the 8th grade. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-1953 and enjoyed Army reunions with his friends. Clyde was a lifelong farmer in Gridley and passed his love of farming on to his children and grandchildren. At the age of 50 Clyde earned his private pilot license and enjoyed taking his wife, children, and grandchildren for airplane rides. Friends and family will miss his sense of humor and storytelling. Clyde was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. The family would like to give special thanks to Terre Whitmer, Wava Kaupp, Alice Steward, and Sharon Rinkenberger for the compassionate care provided to Clyde. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley or to Harvest Call Haiti Water Aid at www.harvestcall.org.