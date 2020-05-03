× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

CLINTON — Connie D. Hantla, 84, of Clinton passed away 3:53 p.m. May 1, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal, not related to COVID-19.

Private family viewing will be held at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Graveside services will be at a later date at Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Connie was born Sept. 20, 1935 in Bloomington, the daughter of Walter and Lena (Mott) Sprague. She married Robert E. Hantla April 6, 1962 in Petersburg. He passed away Dec. 11, 1993.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Wright, The Colony, Texas, and Mark Hantla, Beason; sister, Katie (Jerry) Whitehead, Clinton; two grandchildren, Ashlyn Wright, The Colony, Texas, and Mason Wright, Lewisville, Texas; one great-grandchild, Eden Wright, Lewisville, Texas.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Raymond Sprague — infant son to Lena and Walter.

Connie was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, where she served for many years in the food bank. She had worked at Clinton Junior High and the Dr. John Warner Hospital in the dietary department for many years.