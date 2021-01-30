GIBSON CITY — Connie Jo Peters, 79, of Gibson City, passed away at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at OSF Hospital in Bloomington IL. A private family celebration of life will be held at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with Deacon Paul Sarantakos officiating. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.

Ms. Peters was born December 21, 1941 in Colfax, IL, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hazel Taylor Hinrichsen. She was united in marriage to Charles Kenneth Fackler on March 18, 1961 in Colfax; he passed away October 26, 1987. Connie is survived by four children: Todd of Arvada, CO, Angie (Efrem) Hill of Parker, CO, Tim (Michele) of St. Louis, MO and Jill (Mark) Andreae of Gibson City; 11 grandchildren: Cedric (Lynda) Hill, Stacey (Matt) Moore, Ashley Hill, Erica (Sean) Liston, Brittany (Jake) Armijo, Jennifer Fackler, Logan Fackler, Alison Andreae, Luke Fackler, Rachel Fackler, and Kenley Andreae; and five great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Olivia, Emmett, Brielle, Yara; a great-granddaughter due in June; and one brother, Randy (Nancy) Hinrichsen of Colfax.