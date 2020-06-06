Connie Lindenbaum

Connie worked at Jiffy Photo in Bloomington for a number of years but is remembered by most for her more than 50 years of cake decorating and catering weddings. Other accomplishments include her volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity and the McLean County Home Extension, where she was elected as president for multiple terms. She served as a judge for numerous categories of projects over many years at the McLean County Fair. Connie enjoyed children and taught Sunday school at University Christian Church, Normal. One of Connie's proudest accomplishments was designing and decorating her home in Lexington, in which she hosted traveling missionaries, countless friends and family gatherings too numerous to count. She loved flowers and carried her passion for decorating to her gardens, which surround her home and add beauty to her masterpiece. Her home, and her heart for hospitality, were featured in the magazine Successful Farming, in January 2002.