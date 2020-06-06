Connie Lindenbaum

LEXINGTON — Connie Kay Lindenbaum, 83, of Lexington, died peacefully on May 31, 2020, at home with her husband of 42 years at her side.
She was born May 10, 1937, in Bloomington, the daughter of Charles Chester and Evelyn Elzada Hinshaw Meiss.
Connie graduated from Gridley High School, class of 1955, and attended Illinois State University for one year, after which she married. To that union were born four children, G. Allan Friedman (Linda), Holiday, Fla.; Todd C. Friedman, New Port Richey, Fla.; Kelli E. Shirley (Gary), Champaign; and Jillaine K. Friedman, Bloomington.
Connie married John Milan Lindenbaum on Aug. 14, 1977, and gained four children from his first marriage, Ronald E. (Marge), Phoenix, Ariz.; Gail A. (Steve) Reynolds, Saybrook; Timothy T., Lexington; and Kurt M. (Karen), Watonna, Minn.
Connie worked at Jiffy Photo in Bloomington for a number of years but is remembered by most for her more than 50 years of cake decorating and catering weddings. Other accomplishments include her volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity and the McLean County Home Extension, where she was elected as president for multiple terms. She served as a judge for numerous categories of projects over many years at the McLean County Fair. Connie enjoyed children and taught Sunday school at University Christian Church, Normal. One of Connie's proudest accomplishments was designing and decorating her home in Lexington, in which she hosted traveling missionaries, countless friends and family gatherings too numerous to count. She loved flowers and carried her passion for decorating to her gardens, which surround her home and add beauty to her masterpiece. Her home, and her heart for hospitality, were featured in the magazine Successful Farming, in January 2002.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one grandson and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are her husband, John of Lexington along with their eight children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leland (Elsie) Meiss, DeMotte, Ind., and Tom (Bonnie) Meiss, Orange, Calif.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Connie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to First Christian Church, Bloomington. Cremation rights were accorded by Calvert, Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
