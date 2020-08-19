Connie M. Fletcher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Connie Marie Fletcher, 67, of El Paso, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at her residence.

She was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Pontiac, to James Ordie and Evelyn May Sutton Talbert. She married Dale Fletcher on Dec. 28, 1974, in Roanoke. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Doug (Leah) Fletcher, El Paso; Dan (Karin) Pannier, Benson; and Frank (Amy) Fletcher, El Paso; one daughter, Cindy Fletcher, El Paso; former daughter-in-law, Tawnya (Jim) Mommerency, Mackinaw; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jonnie (Erma) Talbert; and one sister, Bonnie (Frank) Haas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie Talbert; son, Dale “Opie” Pannier; and paternal grandparents, Ordie and Marie Talbert.

Connie worked as the business office manager for ISU Printing Services for 33 years and as a teller at Heartland Bank for six years.

She was a member of the El Paso Baptist Church, the Bunco Dice Club, the Pontiac Cotorie Dance Club and the Bloomington Moose Lodge.