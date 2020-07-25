Connie S. Netherton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connie Sue Netherton, 72, of Normal, passed away Monday (July 20, 2020) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital,Chicago.

Connie Sue Redding Netherton, daughter of Henry Redding and Ilene Petersen Redding of Colfax, was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Bloomington. She graduated from Octavia High School in 1966. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

She married the love of her life, Mickey A. “Mick” Netherton of Fairbury, on Dec. 5, 1970. This December they would have shared their 50th year of happiness together as husband and wife.

Connie and Mick started their life together living in Bloomington. Connie worked at the old Brittney Restaurant in Bloomington for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Later, the family moved to Rockford, then to Prospect Heights, before retiring and moving back to Normal. In addition to spending time with family, Connie loved to play golf and be with close friends who were an extension of her family.