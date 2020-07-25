Connie S. Netherton

NORMAL — Connie Sue Netherton, 72, of Normal, passed away Monday (July 20, 2020) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital,Chicago.
Connie Sue Redding Netherton, daughter of Henry Redding and Ilene Petersen Redding of Colfax, was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Bloomington. She graduated from Octavia High School in 1966. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
She married the love of her life, Mickey A. “Mick” Netherton of Fairbury, on Dec. 5, 1970. This December they would have shared their 50th year of happiness together as husband and wife.
Connie and Mick started their life together living in Bloomington. Connie worked at the old Brittney Restaurant in Bloomington for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Later, the family moved to Rockford, then to Prospect Heights, before retiring and moving back to Normal. In addition to spending time with family, Connie loved to play golf and be with close friends who were an extension of her family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Ilene Redding. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her husband, Mick; their four children, Brian Netherton, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Denise (Greg) Madala, Racine, Wisconsin; Todd (Nancy) Netherton, Waukegan; and Park Netherton, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Connie cherished the lives and time spent with her four grandchildren, Britani (Sam) D'Alie, Rachele (Edward) Perez, Taylor (Luis) Rodriguez and Travis Netherton. Connie was also blessed and loved her eight great-grandchildren, BrookLyn, Jaxon, Izabella and Paisley D'Alie; Amiyah, Aisjah and Michael Perez; and McKenzie Rodriguez. Connie is also survived by her two loving and devoted sisters, Judy (Francis) Holmes and Jo Ann (Terry) Kelly, along with niece, Kristen, and nephews, Brandon and Ryan, their spouses and their children along with numerous cousins. Connie enjoyed spending every minute she could with family.
Connie was also fortunate to have several lifelong friends that include her high school friends, who still meet for lunch regularly, her very special American Family friends, her friends from the Bloomington Moose Lodge and numerous long time family friends. She treasured all of her friendships.
There will be a public visitation from 10 am to noon Thursday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, following COVID-19 protocols. A private memorial and burial will follow immediately after visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moose Heart, in her honor.
