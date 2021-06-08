Connie Young

MORTON — Connie K. Young, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on June 6, 2021, at the age of 76, surrounded by her family at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on October 3, 1944, in Peoria, IL, to Jerone and Marguerite (Hahn) Waldschmidt. She married Byron Young in Peoria, IL, on January 18, 1964.

She always saw the best in everyone and devoted herself to guiding her loved ones to be independent and successful, in addition to being a supportive wife and partner for 57 years. She volunteered as a room mom, librarian, scorekeeper, and chauffeur. She never missed one of her children's or grandchildren's track, choir, band, baseball or school play events. She enjoyed nature, birdwatching, and gardening. When she wasn't outside, she was an avid fan of Jeopardy and everything involving NASA.

Surviving are her husband of Morton; daughter, Karrie (Greg) Nelson of Oceanside, CA; sons: Steven Young and Michael (Ineta) Young, both of Morton, and Greg (Amy) Young of Peoria; four grandchildren: Kelly, Thomas, Katherine, and Evalina; sister, Phyllis (James) Walkup of Mapleton, IL; brothers: Ira (Mary) Waldschmidt of Alpharetta, GA, and Eric (Karen) Waldschmidt of Dardenne Prairie, MO; and sister-in-law, Kathy Waldschmidt of SC.

She was preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Warren Waldschmidt.

Connie was actively involved in the family business, Wherry Machine and Welding in Bloomington, IL.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or St. Jude Runners Association.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.