NORMAL — Conrad "Connie" Neil Erb, 90, of Normal passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Connie was born in McCoysberg Township, Indiana to William and Louise (Zarmstorf) Erb on February 25, 1931. He later married Christine Mehaffie on June 27, 1954, in Washington Township, Indiana. She survives, along with their two children: Scott (Debbie) Erb of Springfield, IL and Shannon Conrad of Chicago, IL. Also surviving, two granddaughters: Christina (Kyle) Kiesewetter, Megan (Cory) Rauhaus and two great-grandchildren: Sawyer Rauhaus and Briar Kiesewetter. He is also survived by his two sisters: Linda (Joe) Maudlin of Monticello, IN, Beverly (Mike) Schumacher of Vermont and one brother, Lynn (Dorcus) Erb of Lafayette, IN. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Molly Erb; one sister, Elenor Richeson and two brothers: Gerald and Kenneth Erb.

Connie was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. After graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in agriculture, he began his 25-year career at Growmark where he retired as a Technical Manager for the Crops Division. He then worked as a consultant for BASF Chemical for five years.

Connie was an avid fisherman and spent many of days of his life on Clinton Lake. He dearly loved and was so immensely proud of his children, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. Connie also enjoyed having his morning coffee with his "coffee buddies."

Memorial Services will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where he was a member for 63 years. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. There will be a short visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church Columbarium. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. The family asks that close friends and relatives join them for lunch after the service. Location will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or The Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

