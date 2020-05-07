BLOOMINGTON — Constance K. Doud of Bloomington, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at home.
She was born in Mattoon on Aug. 8, 1930, to Nelle and Everett Kent.
At her request, she will be cremated with a private service held at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
After graduating from the University of Colorado, Connie worked in New York and Chicago before marrying Dr. David Doud in 1955. He preceded her in death in 2010, along with her sister, Patsy Gilmore.
Connie is survived by four children, Julie (Chuck) Jaggers, Suzanne (Larry, deceased) Wingate, Kent (Lori) Doud and Bill (Christa) Doud; a sister, Carolyn Winterroth; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Connie loved to read and play bridge, but most of all loved family gatherings at Lake Bloomington. When she was younger (or, in the not-too-distant past) she traveled extensively, played golf (2 holes-in-one), tennis, skied, and was one of the first power walkers in town.
She served on the boards of the YMCA, McLean County Arts Association, United Way (Planning and Allocations), and the Bloomington Springfield Orchestra. Connie was a docent at the David Davis Mansion, a PATH volunteer and taught English to Spanish speaking children in addition to other worthwhile causes.
Connie was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served on the board of trustees and was a Sunday School teacher.
Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church (404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington, IL 61701) or Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516). To express condolences, please visit www.beckmemorial.com
