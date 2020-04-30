Constance Menning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mrs. Constance “Connie” Menning, 84, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa

There will be a private family prayer service on Friday at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Newkirk Cemetery in rural Hospers, Iowa

Constance Rae was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Orange City, the daughter of Arie and Helen (Smit) Bloemendaal. She was raised in the rural Alton area and attended the Newkirk Consolidated School System. Following graduation from high school, she enrolled at the Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, S.D.

She was united in marriage to Alden Menning on Nov. 30, 1956, in Orange City. Together they farmed on the Alton countryside for 37 years before moving to Orange City in 1992. They enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and spending many winters in Arizona.