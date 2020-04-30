Constance Menning

BLOOMINGTON — Mrs. Constance “Connie” Menning, 84, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa
There will be a private family prayer service on Friday at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Newkirk Cemetery in rural Hospers, Iowa
Constance Rae was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Orange City, the daughter of Arie and Helen (Smit) Bloemendaal. She was raised in the rural Alton area and attended the Newkirk Consolidated School System. Following graduation from high school, she enrolled at the Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was united in marriage to Alden Menning on Nov. 30, 1956, in Orange City. Together they farmed on the Alton countryside for 37 years before moving to Orange City in 1992. They enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and spending many winters in Arizona.
Connie had been an active member of the Newkirk Reformed Church where she participated in the women's groups. After moving to Orange City, she and Alden became members of the First Reformed Church, where she continued to be involved in the church's women's activities. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau Women's Organization, worked at the K-Products Outlet Store and volunteered at Bibles for Missions and Hands Around the World, all in Orange City. She will be remembered as an extraordinary homemaker with additional talents and interests in reading, bowling, gardening, and card games, and was a wonderful and loving friend to many.
Survivors include her husband of almost 64 years, Alden Menning, a resident of the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa; three children and their spouses, David and Cindy Menning, Bloomington; Bruce and Cathy Menning, National City, Mich.; and Kaye and Kirt Bennett, Punta Gorda, Fla.; six grandchildren, Susan (Dan) Nelson, Nashville, Tenn.; Tom (Sydney) Menning, Fox Lake; Lea (Jim) Nelson, Bloomington; Ashley Menning, Stamford, Conn.; Spencer Bennett, serving in the United States Air Force; and Elijah Bennett, Punta Gorda, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Avery and Romey Nelson, all of Nashville; Riley, Leighton, Margot, and Lucy Menning, all of Fox Lake; and Evelyn Nelson, Bloomington; two sisters and their husbands, Barb and Al Top, Orange City, Iowa; and Ardis and Brad Van Rooyan, Eldridge, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Alice Bloemendaal, Alton; and a brother-in-law and his wife, Dr. Arnold and Thelma Menning, Mesa, Ariz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Bloemendaal; her stepmother, Matilda Ter Horst; a sister-in-law, Elsie (Cleveringa) Bloemendaal; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Menning.
Memorials may be directed to Bibles for Missions.You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.